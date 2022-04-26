Kim Kardashian Flies With Pete Davidson in Her Private Jet, Rolls in a Cadillac Escalade

The poster girl for living lavishly, Kim Kardashian flew to Orlando, Florida, in her private jet. She was joined by her famous boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and, as they landed, they hopped in a Cadillac Escalade.
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson jetted off to Orlando, Florida, in her private plane. The aircraft, which she has done “from the ground up,” is a Gulfstream G650ER which she calls "Kim Air." Naturally, it's painted in the same monochromatic shade of gray found in her mansion and part of her car fleet.
The billionaire reality star welcomed her aircraft in late February 2022 and has been taking advantage of every opportunity she gets to fly in it again. Its maiden voyage was from Los Angeles to Milan, Italy, where she attended Fashion Week.
The G650ER is the extended-range variant of the G650 and is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, which help the airplane reach maximum speeds of 616 kts (709 mph/ 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km).
Depending on its configuration, the Gulfstream jet can seat up to 18 people and sleep ten. It also promises a quiet journey and a relaxing journey with enhanced air ionization, so you always breathe “outside fresh air,” plus the lowest cabin altitude available, all designed to mitigate fatigue.
Now, she took off with Pete Davidson to Orlando in the same jet. The couple had a black Cadillac Escalade waiting for them just outside the aircraft, to take them to their destination. The reality star also has a Cadillac Escalade ESV back home, which she customized to her heart’s desire, thanks to her partnership with Platinum Motorsport. So, it’s not surprising to see her rent the same ride when she goes on holiday.
On April 24, the two flew again together to attend The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, to support Jon Stewart, who was honored with the award for lifetime achievement in humor. While there are no pictures of their means of travel, it's safe to assume they were on board "Kim Air" again.
