Retro-Digital Ford Bronco Raptor Camper for Overlanding Has All, Air Ride Included

While it did not have the greatest start, with all the delays and early quality issues, the Ford Bronco hype soldiers on as we draw near the third model year of its reinvented modern existence.
According to leaks pertaining to the ever-wonderful rumor mill, the 2023 model year will bring subtle changes, which could represent an unsatisfactory development for some. No worries, though, as there are always solutions – albeit some of them are only digital.
Ever since the Bronco revival was announced, the Ford SUV has become a darling of the automotive virtual artist category, and the passion has not vanished in the meantime. Just recently, we saw a pair of Broncos, a regular ‘Tremor’ version, and the mighty ‘Braptor’ get virtually turned into 1980s Series II three-door wannabees with either Ranger Raptor or Maverick inspiration.
Now, Oscar Vargas, the pixel master better known as wb.artist20 on social media, takes the 2-Door Bronco Raptor vision a step further by turning the flagship version into a Bronco “camper for overlanders.” This time around, he also notes the direct source of inspiration, some socialite’s two-door, Race Red Sasquatch Big Bend Bronco with a camper setup perched on top of it and the ensemble proudly dubbed Mae Pearl.
Anyway, the CGI expert’s vision is beyond what the latter has to offer (“super scenic soft roading”), with a retro-style two-tone color palette for both the ‘Braptor’ and its matching camper assembly, a fully reworked body with way cooler fender flares than OEM, plus “air ride for easier access and of course a killer stance.”
Not much else is said about the vintage-looking Bronco Raptor camper, but we assume this overlander is more than capable of venturing into the great off-road for incredible adventures. After all, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 400 horsepower should have plenty of oomph to carry the additional loads and still get them out of any sticky or sketchy situation with ease!
