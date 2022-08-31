Facelifted Ford Explorer Gets First Unofficial Tuning Job, Looks Better Than the Real Deal

Having been shown in China earlier this month, with fresh looks on the outside and a gigantic screen in the cockpit, the facelifted Ford Explorer has now been visited by the tuning fairy – sort of.
The gray example pictured in the gallery above is the work of Kelsonik on Instagram, who rearranged some of its pixels to give it a bolder stance. Changes are rather minimal, as they comprise the bigger 21-inch wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern and black looks, which spin around the red brake calipers, and lowered suspension.
Those unfamiliar with the mid-cycle refresh of the Ford Explorer might think the new face was obtained via photo editing. But they’d be wrong, because the new headlamps, redesigned grille, different bumper, as well as the reinterpreted back end that is not visible in this rendering are the work of the Dearborn automaker.
Taking center stage inside is the 27-inch touchscreen display, which is simply massive and comes standard on all grades. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is included, too, alongside the head-up display, premium audio system, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and a host of driving assistance gear sprinkled by the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving function.
Powering it is the familiar turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine, making 272 hp (276 ps / 203 kW) and 313 lb-ft (425 Nm) of torque, mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission, and available all-wheel drive.
China’s Explorer is made by Changan Ford and should start arriving at dealers in a few months. Reports indicate that the visual and technical updates might actually be limited to the model sold in the People’s Republic, thus further setting it apart from those marketed in the United States and Europe. In other words, it is believed that the U.S.- and E.U.-spec Explorers might not get these novelties.
Those unfamiliar with the mid-cycle refresh of the Ford Explorer might think the new face was obtained via photo editing. But they’d be wrong, because the new headlamps, redesigned grille, different bumper, as well as the reinterpreted back end that is not visible in this rendering are the work of the Dearborn automaker.
Taking center stage inside is the 27-inch touchscreen display, which is simply massive and comes standard on all grades. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is included, too, alongside the head-up display, premium audio system, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and a host of driving assistance gear sprinkled by the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving function.
Powering it is the familiar turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine, making 272 hp (276 ps / 203 kW) and 313 lb-ft (425 Nm) of torque, mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission, and available all-wheel drive.
China’s Explorer is made by Changan Ford and should start arriving at dealers in a few months. Reports indicate that the visual and technical updates might actually be limited to the model sold in the People’s Republic, thus further setting it apart from those marketed in the United States and Europe. In other words, it is believed that the U.S.- and E.U.-spec Explorers might not get these novelties.