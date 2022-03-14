Ford Gives Up on Explorer Equipment Because Everybody Knows Why

The chip shortage was, is, and will probably continue to be a major headache for automakers out there, and Ford certainly knows this very well.
The company has recently embraced a decision that makes sense, at least at first glance. Certain non-safety systems are being dropped from its cars, all in an attempt to reduce the number of chips it installs on each vehicle.
This way, Ford hopes it can use the available chip inventory in a more efficient manner, theoretically keeping the production going and therefore without turning to other halts at its factories.
The Explorer SUV is just the living proof of how this strategy is supposed to work.
The American carmaker will no longer offer rear temperature controls on the Explorer, with Ford promising dealers would be able to install the systems at a later time.
In other words, the first Explorer SUVs without rear-seat temperature controls would start shipping later this month, and when things come back to normal (which is something that nobody knows precisely when is supposed to happen), customers would be able to retrofit them with a simple visit to the closest Ford dealership.
Furthermore, the company will offer a small discount to each customer, but no further specifics have been offered on this front.
Needless to say, not all Explorers are affected by this decision, but only those trim levels that include rear temperature controls would be impacted. The models where this system would no longer be available would still sport temperature controls on the driver’s side.
Ford isn’t the first company that turns to this approach due to the lack of chips. Not a long time ago, BMW started selling specific models without touchscreens, while General Motors removed the heated seats and the parking assistance systems from several vehicles in its lineup.
Ford also ditched the start-stop systems on the F-150 last year for the very same reason.
