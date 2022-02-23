Congo Millionaire’s Rugged Megayacht Is a Navy Patrol Vessel Turned Luxury Adventure Toy

When an expert in luxury expedition vehicles, who is also an avid explorer, decided to build a superyacht for himself, he wanted a real adventure beast that could withstand the harshest conditions at sea and also reach the most remote, even virgin locations. The best way to get that was to convert a seasoned patrol vessel into a stunning megayacht.
The Enigma XK is a great example of how an older vessel can gain a new life and continue on a path of success for decades. Initially a patrol vessel built in 1987, operating with the Scottish fishery department of the British Navy, the massive 234-footer (71 meters) was chosen by a visionary owner to be transformed into a luxury explorer.
He did not want to disclose his identity at the time of the refit, in 2013, but we do know that he has experience in converting military trucks into luxury expedition vehicles for Africa, and that he wanted to build a yacht that would be capable of tackling, for the time, virgin areas in the Congo, his place of birth. He told Superyacht News that the former patrol vessel was chosen precisely for its ruggedness.
The new Enigma XK came to life at the Atlantic Refit Center, with an exterior design by Philippe Briand, and interiors by Vitruvius. On one hand, it’s similar to other luxury megayachts, boasting a jacuzzi, a movie theater, al-fresco dining spaces, and a lavish master suite with 180-degree views. On the other hand, it’s ready for daring exploration, with a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph) and a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) range.
Enigma XK’s owner couldn’t wait to take the converted ship on a wild adventure, as soon as it was ready. In addition to custom tenders and other water toys, the luxury yacht was also equipped with two off-road vehicles, ready to be unleashed once the ship got to an isolated destination. But he didn’t keep this beast all to himself. The converted patrol vessel is available for charter, with Eyos Expeditions, for a weekly rate of more than $300,000. This way, other adventure seekers can also enjoy this rugged explorer envisioned by a daring millionaire.
