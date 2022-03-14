“The Polecat” VW Polo SRT Hellcat Might Go CGI-Unnoticed by the High Gas Prices

Severely high gas prices at the pump station are nothing new. However, that does not mean they hit us any softer. Even with the now-present EV revolution, not all woes are over. So, what else could we do?
Swapping a Tesla powertrain into your beloved ICE-powered vehicle is one (pricey and technically-challenging) way of looking at it. Another would be to find online all the simple steps to lower the gas bill at the filling station. Or let an app find the cheapest location to fill up. But some steps can also be taken across the virtual realm.
Naturally, that involves a certain degree of the fabled suspension of disbelief. Like in this case, for example. Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has come up with a quick CGI solution to everyone's gas-guzzling issues. You know, the ones involving your favorite muscle car performance vehicle being stranded on the side of the road because you only had ten dollars for gas, and even those were over in a burnout moment.
However, if ever real, it might qualify as one of the oddest, craziest, and most shameful situations ever. This is because the pixel master has decided to mix and match a couple of vehicle types and models with visions that are worlds apart. So, he took what looks like a 1994-2002 third-generation VW Polo. And then he mashed the unsuspecting little hatchback with the front end of the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Frankly, this is neither the first nor the last time anyone will take advantage of the inherent badass attitude of Mopars to make a shame of themselves with a meager nose swap. Alas, with the current woes around the world, it might not be too far away from an odd reality where people try to keep their passion alive... while driving little boxes on wheels that are not thirsty at all. Nor do they have any pride left...
Naturally, that involves a certain degree of the fabled suspension of disbelief. Like in this case, for example. Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has come up with a quick CGI solution to everyone's gas-guzzling issues. You know, the ones involving your favorite muscle car performance vehicle being stranded on the side of the road because you only had ten dollars for gas, and even those were over in a burnout moment.
However, if ever real, it might qualify as one of the oddest, craziest, and most shameful situations ever. This is because the pixel master has decided to mix and match a couple of vehicle types and models with visions that are worlds apart. So, he took what looks like a 1994-2002 third-generation VW Polo. And then he mashed the unsuspecting little hatchback with the front end of the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Frankly, this is neither the first nor the last time anyone will take advantage of the inherent badass attitude of Mopars to make a shame of themselves with a meager nose swap. Alas, with the current woes around the world, it might not be too far away from an odd reality where people try to keep their passion alive... while driving little boxes on wheels that are not thirsty at all. Nor do they have any pride left...