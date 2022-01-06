Ex-KGB Officer’s Luxury Explorer Is a $78M Viking Beast With Mind-Blowing Amenities

The luxury of exploring the most remote areas on the planet on board private superyachts is no longer surprising, since this trend has been on the rise these past years. But turning an industrial support vessel into an opulent yacht that can travel the world is a grandiose achievement. Aptly-named like a Viking warrior, Ragnar is, by far, one of the most astounding private explorers today.
Most millionaires like to have their toys built from scratch, and destined for indulgent relaxation in exotic destinations. But former KGB officer Vladimir Strzhalkovskiy, who also held several top positions in the government and in the metal industry, went about it a different way. Because he wanted to explore the world, he chose to reconvert a bulky commercial vessel no longer in use. Koninklijke Niestern Sander in the Netherlands took on this massive task, and turned the industrial ship into a gorgeous superyacht, without trying to hide its past.
In addition to having full ice breaking functionality and a surplus of power, so that it can be self-sufficient in any weather conditions, Ragnar also flaunts the sophisticated features of luxury yachts, from a swimming pool, an observation lounge, and a jacuzzi, to a cozy fireplace, a fully-equipped gym, and a state-of-the-art spa.
Everything about Ragnar is jaw-dropping. This massive steel 224-footer (68 meters) is almost as indestructible as a warship, boasting an outer and an inner shell, separated by an air gap. Its diesel-electric propulsion system, with ice-breaking propellers, allows it to travel to Antarctica, while up to 12 guests onboard enjoy the most lavish amenities. In addition to the classic water toys fleet that would be found on most yachts, this Viking boat also hosts a submarine and an amphibious ATV. Plus, an Airbus EC145 helicopter is ready to take off from the ship’s certified helipad, for some heli-skiing.
In terms of interior design, Ragnar is no less impressive. It was meant to be cozy as a ski chalet, and dignified as a Scottish castle, RWD designer Charlie Baker told Boat International.
Although it has a few years behind it (it was converted in 2012, and rebuilt in 2020), the fierce Ragnar is one of the top charter explorers on the market, with weekly rates of up to $650,000. And, if someone is ready to take over this unique steel beast, listed for sale at Arcon Yachts, all they need is $78.4 million (its last known asking price).
In addition to having full ice breaking functionality and a surplus of power, so that it can be self-sufficient in any weather conditions, Ragnar also flaunts the sophisticated features of luxury yachts, from a swimming pool, an observation lounge, and a jacuzzi, to a cozy fireplace, a fully-equipped gym, and a state-of-the-art spa.
Everything about Ragnar is jaw-dropping. This massive steel 224-footer (68 meters) is almost as indestructible as a warship, boasting an outer and an inner shell, separated by an air gap. Its diesel-electric propulsion system, with ice-breaking propellers, allows it to travel to Antarctica, while up to 12 guests onboard enjoy the most lavish amenities. In addition to the classic water toys fleet that would be found on most yachts, this Viking boat also hosts a submarine and an amphibious ATV. Plus, an Airbus EC145 helicopter is ready to take off from the ship’s certified helipad, for some heli-skiing.
In terms of interior design, Ragnar is no less impressive. It was meant to be cozy as a ski chalet, and dignified as a Scottish castle, RWD designer Charlie Baker told Boat International.
Although it has a few years behind it (it was converted in 2012, and rebuilt in 2020), the fierce Ragnar is one of the top charter explorers on the market, with weekly rates of up to $650,000. And, if someone is ready to take over this unique steel beast, listed for sale at Arcon Yachts, all they need is $78.4 million (its last known asking price).