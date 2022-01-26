CDM Launches Acala, a 141-Foot Yacht Designed to Explore the Wilderness in Style

Italian shipyard Cantiere delle Marche (CDM) has announced the launch of Acala, a 43-meter (141-foot) vessel that combines true explorer capabilities with the luxury of a superyacht.
The explorer yacht was commissioned by a repeat client of CDM who moved from the comfort of his previous Acala, a Darwin 102 that sailed across turquoise waters of the Pacific and Atlantic. To fit the adventurous spirit of the owner, the new toy combines the far-reaching capabilities of an explorer with the utmost luxury.
Acala has a light aluminum superstructure with elegant lines that pair nicely with the thick hull. The exterior, designed by Horacio Bozzo, features large windows that offer unrestricted views of the spacious interior.
The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites that spread across three decks. The master suite is located on the main deck, along with three VIPs, while two twin cabins can be found on the lower deck.
Here is where crew quarters are located as well. The owner specifically asked for large cabins for the crew since future plans include long-term cruising to the wildest places of the globe. On the upper deck, next to the wheelhouse, is where the captain resides.
This deck also features a panoramic sky lounge and a large cockpit that includes a swimming pool and plenty of dining and lounging areas. The main salon is located on the main deck, and it's separated from the guest's night quarters by a spacious lobby.
On the sun deck, passengers will find an al fresco dining space, a bar, and a vast sunbathing area alongside a second pool. The 43-meter (141-foot) vessel also includes a spacious lazarette that can house the water toys or diving equipment. The main tender can be stored on the upper deck forward.
Tech-wise, this explorer yacht gets its power from two Caterpillar C32 Acert engines that pump out 746 kW each. That's enough to make Acala cut through the waves at a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/ 26 kph). At cruising speed, the vessel reaches 10 knots (11.5 mph/ 18.5 kph) and is capable of covering 5,754-mile (9,260-km) distances.
Acala has a light aluminum superstructure with elegant lines that pair nicely with the thick hull. The exterior, designed by Horacio Bozzo, features large windows that offer unrestricted views of the spacious interior.
The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites that spread across three decks. The master suite is located on the main deck, along with three VIPs, while two twin cabins can be found on the lower deck.
Here is where crew quarters are located as well. The owner specifically asked for large cabins for the crew since future plans include long-term cruising to the wildest places of the globe. On the upper deck, next to the wheelhouse, is where the captain resides.
This deck also features a panoramic sky lounge and a large cockpit that includes a swimming pool and plenty of dining and lounging areas. The main salon is located on the main deck, and it's separated from the guest's night quarters by a spacious lobby.
On the sun deck, passengers will find an al fresco dining space, a bar, and a vast sunbathing area alongside a second pool. The 43-meter (141-foot) vessel also includes a spacious lazarette that can house the water toys or diving equipment. The main tender can be stored on the upper deck forward.
Tech-wise, this explorer yacht gets its power from two Caterpillar C32 Acert engines that pump out 746 kW each. That's enough to make Acala cut through the waves at a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/ 26 kph). At cruising speed, the vessel reaches 10 knots (11.5 mph/ 18.5 kph) and is capable of covering 5,754-mile (9,260-km) distances.