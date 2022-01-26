CDM Launches Acala, a 141-Foot Yacht Designed to Explore the Wilderness in Style

View this post on Instagram

Italian shipyard Cantiere delle Marche (CDM) has announced the launch of Acala, a 43-meter (141-foot) vessel that combines true explorer capabilities with the luxury of a superyacht.

Editor's note: Gallery includes images of the Darwin 102 explorer yacht as well.

Download attachment: Cantiere delle Marche launches Acala (PDF)

