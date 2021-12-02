This 208-Foot Explorer Superyacht Concept Blends Luxury Living With Adventure

Superyacht concepts allow naval designers to stretch their creativity muscles. Some of the concepts they create make it into the water, while others serve as inspiration for other projects. Nonetheless, these floating palaces are there to get your attention. Add some explorer capabilities to them, and you’re in for a treat.
Explorer yachts have grown in popularity in the past few years. And for a good reason. Billionaires want more from their luxury floating mansions – they’re looking into vessels capable of going where no “ordinary” superyacht will.
And that’s what UK-based studio Liebowitz and Partners is imagining: an explorer superyacht that is in its element out in the vastness of the ocean. Aptly named Exo (which means “outside”), the vessel is not afraid of rough waters, and it can navigate wherever the owner desires.
The project was created around the idea of pure purpose. This means that its proportions, function, and attitude were are carefully thought out to serve a purpose.
Exo measures 208 feet (63 meters) in length and features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. “The superyacht’s interior is inseparable from her exterior,” the studio explains in a statement to Boat International. Thus, the space seems to have no boundaries, creating a feeling of openness. The neutral palette of colors used and the luxe decorations add to the elegance of the yacht.
It features a master suite and four staterooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests. Since it’s a toy for the rich, the jacuzzi, gym, and dining area on the sky lounge must be included in the package. There are also entertainment areas on the main deck aft that include a wet bar and an observation lounge. Underneath, guests will find a tender and kayaks.
In terms of performance, Exo can tackle anything mother nature has to throw at it. Powered by two CAT diesel engines that deliver 1,600 hp each and three generators, the yacht is capable of cutting through the waves with a top speed of 18 mph (30 kph) and has an impressive range of 5,754 miles (9,260 km). The vessel is also equipped with Quantum Zero stabilizers that reduce its roll at anchor.
