Offshore Rescue Ship Gets Reborn as a 230-Foot Luxury Explorer Superyacht

When an old vessel ends up in the hands of a skilled designer, it can become a billionaire's dream toy. That's the fate of history-laden emergency response and rescue ship Ocean Ness, too, which is getting a new life as a luxury superyacht ready to conquer the vastness of the sea.
Called Project Master, the new conversion was revealed by Dutch shipyard Icon Yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show in September. Under the new face lies an emergency response and rescue vessel called Ocean Ness. Measuring 216 feet (66 meters), the ship was built by the Norwegian shipbuilder Kleven two decades ago and was last owned by Atlantic Offshore Rescue in Aberdeen, the UK.
The shipyard worked together with talented designer Espen Oeino on several feasibility studies before selecting the Ocean Ness as the platform for this conversion. The offshore rescue and support vessel arrived at Icon's Harlingen facility in August and is currently receiving the necessary modifications that will transform it into "the world's most competent explorer boats," as the shipyard puts it.
"We spent a long time with the family trying to identify a vessel for the conversation and this is exactly what they were looking for in terms of the facilities and the platform," said Stephan Vitus, head of project development at Icon Yachts.
While most of the vessel's superstructure will stay intact, Icon plans to expand the total length to an impressive 230 feet (70 meters). It will also receive some upgrades that will turn it into a modern luxe superyacht ready to set sail into the unknown.
According to Boat International, it will be able to sleep 12 guests across six en suite cabins and one owner's suite and will feature cabins that will accommodate a crew of 19.
The Project Master will include several water toys and even submarines. It will come with an expedition area and a helipad that will double as an outdoor space that can be used for entertaining. The ship's design will also feature a gym, sauna, spa, and jacuzzi.
Tech-wise, about 90 percent of the already existing systems will remain as they are, but they will be paired with a hybrid-ready drivetrain. The Project Master is expected to reach a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) and have a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/ 11,112 km) when completed.
