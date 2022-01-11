Cantiere Delle Marche Launches Darwin 106, an Explorer Yacht Fit for Adventure

Italian shipyard Cantiere delle Marche has expanded its Darwin Class fleet of explorer yachts with the new Darwin 106. Named Uptight, the new vessel was designed to conquer the vastness of the sea, all while delivering the ultimate comfort to its owners.
The newly-launched yacht measures 32 meters (106 ft) in length, and it was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Hydro Tec to fit its owner's needs. Uptight is based on the Darwin 102 platform and has a configuration that incorporates a "country kitchen," which extends into the main salon.
The yacht doesn't come with a sky lounge. Instead, it features the owner's panoramic stateroom on the upper deck, which leads onto a large terrace.
Uptight's most striking feature is the stern platform, which has been turned into an enclosed cockpit with a bulwark designed for fishing activities. The cockpit features a centrally-positioned "battle station." Below the floor and on the transom, there are flush floor tanks for live fish bait.
There's also an adjoining lazarette that has a small workshop. In the main cockpit, the owner will benefit from a double ice-making machine, as well as a couple of freezers. The storage area has been expanded to increase the food loading capacity.
The yacht has three crew cabins on the main deck, while on the lower deck, there are four guest cabins and a large VIP suite. Inside, guests will also enjoy spending time in the main salon, where they will find lounging and dining areas connected to the galley.
For those seeking calmness and relaxation, the sun deck is the ideal place. Here they'll find all sorts of luxe amenities to keep them entertained for hours.
In terms of performance, the explorer yacht is equipped with twin Caterpillar C18 Acert capable of delivering 500 kW each. That's enough to propel the vessel across the sea at a top speed of 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph). When cruising at 9.5 knots (11 mph/17.5 kph), Uptight will have a range of more than 5,409 miles (8,704 km).
