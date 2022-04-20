Ford Explorer Police Cruiser Drag Races Corvette Z06, Let the Butt Kicking Begin

If you’re wondering whether the previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has what it takes in order to put the Ford Explorer in its corner, then you should probably have your petrolhead license revoked.
First of all, that’s not a question that a true car enthusiast would ever ask, because it is obvious that the balance tilts in favor the ‘Vette, which is smaller, lighter, and much more powerful.
A supercar disguised as a blue-collar machine, the Corvette C7, in the Z06 flavor, has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine under that long hood, with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. With someone familiar with it holding the wheel, it needs less than 4 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and it will run out of breath at 196 mph (315 kph).
As far as its quarter-mile performance goes, you are looking at around 11 seconds, though a skilled driver could probably bring it in the 10-second zone. Mind you, it is going to need some good tires on its feet for that, and perfect weather conditions, otherwise, it will do 11.5 seconds, like the yellow example depicted on video down below.
That one came face to face with a Ford Explorer police cruiser, owned by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, which was present at the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado to promote safe driving, and remind everyone that they shouldn’t race on public roads. So, how quick do you reckon such a cop car would be down the quarter-mile? Twelve, thirteen, fourteen seconds? How about almost 16 seconds, as this one was clocked at 15.78, with an 89.50 mph (144.04 kph) exit speed, which is a decent result, considering that it is still an Explorer in essence, albeit one meant to serve and protect.
