Ford Explorer Police Cruiser Ain’t Exactly a Dragster in Disguise, Goes Racing Anyway

Police departments all over the United States have been fighting against illegal street races for many decades now. Everyone remembers those famous vids where they put an end to such gatherings, and besides trying to discourage them, they have also come up with an alternative.
One does not have to be a rocket scientist to know that the alternative includes partnerships with different drag strips, like the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado, near Denver, which has already hosted quarter-mile battles between various police cruisers and some very fast rides.
You may remember a certain clip, from earlier this year, that showed a Colorado State Patrol car trying its luck against a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, to the delight of the crowd. Those races had a clear winner, and you can suspect which ride was quicker, can’t you?
Another event hosted at the same drag strip, albeit more recently, put the spotlight on a Ford Explorer. Dressed in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s attire, with black and white colors on the outside, the typical trim, a big bulbar up front, and emergency lights attached to the roof, this American high-rider, which was born to serve and protect, promoted safe racing by going down the quarter mile as fast as it could.
However, this wasn’t a race against the stopwatch, but one that saw it take on a very different vehicle. Yep, that’s a quad bike, and it is not exactly famous for its fast takeoffs and straight-line sprints. Nonetheless, that’s what it did anyway, next to the Ford Explorer police cruiser, crossing the finish line in less than 16 seconds. But was that enough to beat the patrol car, or did the latter simply annihilate it? The answer is only one mouse click away, so you know the drill.
