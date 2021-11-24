Stock Shelby GT350 Goes Corvette C7 Z06 Hunting, Somehow Pulls Off Stunning Upset

There’s no way anybody should be looking to race a C7 Corvette Z06 with a stock Shelby GT350, because the latter is simply out of its depth against the Vette, which by the way is a genuine supercar, while the GT350 is a track-focused muscle car.
Racing each other in a straight line is even worse of an idea, because of the power discrepancy. Oh, and if you think the Mustang weighs less, you’d be wrong. There’s literally nothing it has in its arsenal that should worry a Z06 owner when it comes to quarter mile bouts.
Now that we have that settled, let’s back it up with some hard data, starting with the GT350 Mustang. In a vacuum, this is a tremendous car. It’s powered by a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine, producing 526 hp (533 ps) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
Compared to a regular Mustang GT, it also comes with a track-focused chassis, a lower hood for better aerodynamics, cross-drilled brake rotors, Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission and a few other lightweight components.
The Z06 meanwhile is a whole different beast, rocking a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine (1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger, mind you), sending the rear wheels a maximum of 650 hp (659 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. You can also get the Z06 with a manual gearbox (albeit a seven-speed unit), which is what this particular Vette had, we suspect.
Actually, it’s pretty obvious (the manual gearbox), if you pay close attention to the second race, where the Z06 tried its luck against a Shelby GT500 and failed miserably. The driver really dropped the ball on that one.
Speaking of which, he or she definitely could have done better against the GT350 too, as the latter ended up winning that initial race. Even with the manual gearbox, that Z06 should have covered the distance in around 11.2 seconds, instead of 12 flat.
