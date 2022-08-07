Ford Explorer Shelby GT500 Is What Happens When You Put a Mustang Face on the SUV

Don’t go rushing over to your local Ford dealership, demanding to see it live, and maybe placing a deposit for it, because the Explorer Shelby GT500 only exists in the digital realm.
Sketched out by kelsonik and shared on social media a few days ago, this fresh take on the high-rider portrays it with a new face, sourced from the mighty Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and adapted to fit the body style of the SUV.
Complete with the upper and lower grilles, and side air intakes, the bumper comes straight from the muscle car. The headlights are much slimmer than the stock clusters, and feature the typical DRL signature, and the ‘Explorer’ name on the front end of the hood was deleted. The plastic cladding around the wheel arches was painted the same color as the rest of the body, and the vehicle rides on bigger wheels, wrapped in thin tires.
Arguably a prettier proposal than the battery-electric Mustang Mach-E, the Explorer depicted in this rendering looks like it is a few modifications away from earning the Shelby GT500 nomenclature. First of all, it would need the ‘Cobra’ logos at both ends, racing stripes, a more aggressive tailgate spoiler, and a bulging hood that makes room for the sonorous lump taken from the most potent version of the muscle car yet.
With 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which is connected to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission that transfers the thrust to the rear wheels, makes the Mustang Shelby GT500 the most powerful vehicle ever made by Ford. On a good day, with a skilled driver at the helm, it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile, and it will hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 3 seconds after setting off.
