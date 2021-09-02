Mexican-Built Ford Explorer EV Rumored to Launch in 2023

Hymer’s Off-Road and Off-Grid Grand Canyon S CrossOver Van Can Be Tamed for $130K

Pretty much every traditional automaker has announced electrification strategies, but few match the Ford Motor Company. FoMoCo intends to be fully electric in the European Union by 2030, a plan that only Mercedes dared to challenge with countless billions of euros of investment. 32 photos



Going forward, the TE1 - short for Truck Electric 1 - is understood to launch in the redesigned F-150 Lightning. The body-on-frame architecture should underpin the next-generation Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, which should help FoMoCo reach the aforementioned 40-percent EV sales target. On a global level, the Blue Oval targets 40-percent electric vehicle sales by 2030. The U.S.A. is a huge market for the Dearborn-based automaker, which brings us to the best-selling vehicles that Ford offers in the United States.The F-Series line of pickups moved 787,422 units last year, and the F-150 Lightning promises to improve the nameplate’s commercial success in 2022 when series production begins at the Rouge assembly plant in Michigan. The Explorer is the company’s best-selling utility vehicle, and somewhat unsurprisingly, a full-electric drivetrain is due to launch in 2023.According to Automotive News , the Cuautitlan assembly plant in Mexico will handle production. The facility currently makes the Mustang Mach-E, which features the GE1 platform for electric vehicles. As previously reported, GE2 is the name of the architecture that will underpin the zero-emission Explorer.Based on the Ford+ presentation from May 2021 and a few breadcrumbs of information from product communications manager Mike Levine, the GE2 will further underpin the next-gen Mustang Mach-E, Transit Connect panel and passenger vans, a Bronco-type utility vehicle, as well as a new pickup that features the silhouette of the Ranger. The Mustang sports car may also get a GE2-based electric drivetrain, but only time will tell if the rumor holds water.Coincidentally, the Global Electrified 2 is expected to debut in the middle of 2023 when the Exploreris also due to be revealed. In other words, it’s very likely for the electric utility vehicle to go on sale as a 2024 model.Going forward, the TE1 - short for Truck Electric 1 - is understood to launch in the redesigned F-150 Lightning. The body-on-frame architecture should underpin the next-generation Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, which should help FoMoCo reach the aforementioned 40-percent EV sales target.

Editor's note: 2022 Ford Explorer pictured in the gallery. 2022 Ford Explorer pictured in the gallery.