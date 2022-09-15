Official 2024 Ford Mustang Ideation Sketch Bonanza Reveals Potential Four-Door Sedan

Without a doubt, no matter how hard GM and Stellantis try to snatch the spotlight, the NAIAS 2022 superhero introduction revolves around the all-new, S650 2024 Ford Mustang. And, just like any other hero, it has secrets!
And we do not mean those of the Dark Horse or GT3, GT4, and Le Mans (!) variety. Instead, it seems that a traditional coupe and convertible with EcoBoost and the most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever are not the only cool options from Blue Oval’s master plan of sports car domination. Or, maybe, they are just hedging all their bets and might be thinking of building a complete family alongside the Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV.
But let us spill the beans. It has come to our attention that nestled deep inside the official Ford gallery for the exterior design of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang lies a cool set of ideation sketches. Actually, they are one of many, but of particular importance for us is that a singular lateral POV (left bottom in the main gallery photo reel) depicts a traditional four-door sedan body style for the S650 Mustang.
That is interesting, especially considering that Dodge might be swaying away from the classic four-door concept if the electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept is any indication. Alas, it would still make sense for the Detroit automaker to explore such a possibility if (and when) GM-related rumors of a next-generation electric Camaro sedan and SUV pan out.
Of course, this could also be just a ruse from the guys at Ford to see who explored most thoroughly their materials or to simply gauge interest for such a version. Or, perhaps, the designer just slipped in the four-door Mustang sedan ideation sketch as a sort of harmless internal joke, and we are just contributing to the hype spiraling out of control…
Who knows, perhaps we will never find out! But, if you ask me, it still looks decidedly sleek and cool.
