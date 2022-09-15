This $30,000 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon With a Terrible History Is a True Diamond in the Rough

In the early 70s, Cadillac meant one thing – success! Top-tier corporate executives, Hollywood stars, Wall Street big wigs, cigars, country clubs, and the finest bourbon. Two decades later, like most American vehicles, Cadillac was relegated to the bottom of the cesspit, tapering away in oblivion, unable to compete with its youthful foreign competition. It was a grandpa car, an auto shop frequent, and too slow to catch up to the 90s performance-hungry clientele.

12 photos