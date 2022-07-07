Turbo Caddy CTS-V Heavyweight Drags Supercharged, Nitrous Challengers, Wins All

Cadillac is a brand of luxury and comfort, but also – sometimes – of high performance. And it’s also an absolute blast when the aftermarket world is allowed to bring its expertise. Here is an eloquent case in point.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another enticing feature centered around a feisty GM sedan. Said General Motors four-door is a Cadillac of the CTS-V variety, something that is most beloved among the company’s fans who also like to dwell around the quarter-mile dragstrips.
According to the embedded video’s description, this is Michael Kelly's turbocharged Cadillac CTS-V. It was filmed at Street Car Takeover Charlotte, June 23rd to 25th, 2022, and during TX2K22 (March 16-20) at two of the coolest venues out there: zMAX Dragway, which is alleged to be “the world’s first four-lane drag strip” and the great Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas.
And, by the way, at both events, the feisty Caddy entered the Heavyweight Class, where these eight-second hoots all have a minimum vehicle weight of at least 4,000 lbs. (that’s around 1,815 kg). So, it is logical that it was met with equally significant opposition in the form of Mopar and GM heavy hitters.
First, at the 0:36 mark came a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to party, but the purple hoot was swiftly handed an 8.74s to 8.21s defeat. Then, from the 1:02 mark, the CTS-V met another Mopar opponent, a supercharged Challenger that was even slower, given the 8.25s (Caddy) versus 8.85s (Dodge) semifinals result. The last skirmish at zMAX (from 1:57) was an exclusive CTS-V affair, but the Coupe still fell victim to its sedan sibling (8.81s vs. 8.26s).
The final two battles move the action a little while back at TX2K22 where we only get to sample a couple of skirmishes (including the finals) between Baily’s Hyperformance nitrous Dodge Demon and the Vengeance Racing CTS-V from the 2:50 mark. So, do you think it continued the winning streak?
