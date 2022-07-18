Cadillac CTS-V vs. BMW M6 Is a 2,250+ HP Drag Race, One of 'Em Gets Punched in the Teeth

One might expect to find the Cadillac CTS-V put its money where its mouth is at a drag racing event hosted on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean. However, this one was spotted proving its mettle over in Europe.
Filmed at the SCC500 event hosted at the Lausitzring, in Germany, earlier this year, according to the uploader, the American super sedan lined up at the start line next to a BMW M6 Coupe.
We know what you are probably thinking, and that is that the two punchy cars are just about as fast in a straight line. And you’re not wrong, or wouldn’t be wrong better said, only if you paid attention to the title, then you know that they are much more powerful than stock. In fact, they can give full-blown supercars a run for their money.
If the person who uploaded the video over the weekend on YouTube is correct, then the Cadillac CTS-V is about as powerful as the original Bugatti Veyron, with some 1,000 horsepower available via the loud pedal. As for its ad-hoc rival on that day, the BMW M6 Coupe, it too has been tuned to the max and reportedly has in excess of 1,250 horsepower to play with.
As a result, it is the German machine that holds the upper ground in terms of sheer power, but the CTS-V is not that far behind either. Thus, it all comes down to the two drivers and how skilled they are. So, if you had to place a bet, which one do you think would win a one-kilometer (0.62-mile) race from a rolling start? Now head on down and click the play button to see if you were right. The action starts at the 4:00 mark, and the video shows other drag races too.
We know what you are probably thinking, and that is that the two punchy cars are just about as fast in a straight line. And you’re not wrong, or wouldn’t be wrong better said, only if you paid attention to the title, then you know that they are much more powerful than stock. In fact, they can give full-blown supercars a run for their money.
If the person who uploaded the video over the weekend on YouTube is correct, then the Cadillac CTS-V is about as powerful as the original Bugatti Veyron, with some 1,000 horsepower available via the loud pedal. As for its ad-hoc rival on that day, the BMW M6 Coupe, it too has been tuned to the max and reportedly has in excess of 1,250 horsepower to play with.
As a result, it is the German machine that holds the upper ground in terms of sheer power, but the CTS-V is not that far behind either. Thus, it all comes down to the two drivers and how skilled they are. So, if you had to place a bet, which one do you think would win a one-kilometer (0.62-mile) race from a rolling start? Now head on down and click the play button to see if you were right. The action starts at the 4:00 mark, and the video shows other drag races too.