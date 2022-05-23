One-Owner 2017 Cadillac CTS-V Is the Perfect Four-Door Sedan for Sneaking Up on a Supercar

While there’s no such thing as a sleeper when it comes to premium super-sedans, seeing the third-generation CTS-V in Radiant Silver Metallic might just force a new perspective onto us, one where we could go as far as to call this car “unassuming”.
Of course, that couldn’t be further from the truth, because the CTS-V is an absolute monster in a straight line, and it also looks like a monster when viewed from the front. It’s like an updated version of that evil two-legged machine trying to kill Robocop in the original movie.
Anyway, the only analogy you should care about as a potential buyer is that of the four-door Corvette. This is what some people used to call the third-gen CTS-V, because its supercharged LT4 V8 engine is the same one found in the C7 Corvette Z06, albeit with 10 less horsepower.
In terms of pure muscle, you’re dealing with 640 hp (649 ps) and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This thing is so quick, it will get you to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. That’s faster than a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera.
Now, if you’re genuinely interested in picking up one of these beauties, we just found a 2017 one-owner example on Cars & Bids, and apart from the high mileage (142,200 miles on the clock), everything else seems to be very much in order.
Aside from the previously mentioned Radiant Silver Metallic exterior, we count several other highlights such as the Light Platinum and Jet Black interior, Carbon Fiber and Luxury packages, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes with red calipers, heated and ventilated “everything”, Bose sound system, power sunroof, adaptive headlights, a Head-up display and plenty more.
When this was new, it retailed for just over $100,000, and that’s including all the optional extras. Five years later, this CTS-V should still make for an excellent ride.
