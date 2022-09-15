One-of-One Rolls-Royce Ghost Is All Satin White on 24s, but Also a Lot of Crimson

Anyone who has watched the latest ultra-luxury developments across the automotive industry knows that it might be savvy to stay away from the SUV segment for a while.
At least until the dust settles and the waters clear around the recent Ferrari Purosangue introduction and whether or not the Italian company has already closed the order books – all due to tremendous demand that apparently “exploded.” Well, perhaps it might be wise to hedge your comfortable, ultra-posh bets with something as timeless as a bespoke coach-door limousine.
And, until the Phantom Series II starts deliveries, the smaller Ghost is ready at hand, complete with one-of-one specifications if the next owner so desires. A good case in point could be made here courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which has recently prepared a fashionable, luxury limousine for sale.
This 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost is the eccentric opposite of a Black Badge, all dressed up in Satin White and riding on posh AG Luxury Wheels, custom forged and made in the great U.S. of A. They are of the 24-inch variety, and also feature the classic wire-wheel atmosphere, so no one will have any grudges on them being too small compared to the humongous sedan or unfit for the classic limousine allure!
As for other significant highlights, the description is traditionally scrimpy on details. Though, we can all see that although this chromed Ghost is all clean and Satin White on the outside, it also has a naughty side where there’s crimson all over the posh upholstery. That provides a nice contrast with the glossy black bits, as well as the starlight roof and dashboard treatment if you ask us.
However, do not wonder about the quotation details of such a ride, as the dealership naturally defers to the classic “DM for pricing” hashtag!
