Seventh-Generation Ford Mustang Will Lead the Charge at Le Mans in 2024

Ford launched the S650 Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday following a monster customer event called the Stampede. Fresh from the oven was the Dark Horse performance range, which will help Ford return to Le Mans for the 2024 season.
The debut of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang was a highly anticipated event and arguably the highlight of this year’s Detroit Auto Show. Before the reveal, Mustang fans rallied for a monster parade called The Stampede. During this event, Ford executives stated the Blue Oval ambitions to again triumph at Le Mans. The new Mustang is the perfect tool for such an achievement.
“Mustang is raced at all the great tracks around the world, but there is no race or track that means more to our history than Le Mans,” said Bill Ford, executive chair at The Stampede. “It’s where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s and where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world again. Mustang will go back to Le Mans. Once again, we will Go Like Hell.”
If you’re not familiar, Ford took the Ford GT 40 to Le Mans 24 Hours beginning in 1964 and triumphed in 1966, sweeping the podium with a 1-2-3 finish. Fifty years later, they did it again, winning the Le Mans 24 Hours with Ford Chip Ganassi Racing and the Ford GT. “Go Like Hell” is a reference to the “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans” book by A.J. Baime.
The Mustang raced at Le Mans in 1967 and 1997, but Ford is more concerned now with the 2024 edition. Ford confirmed it will race the Mustang GT3, which will become eligible in 2024, according to Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. The car will also be available the same year to customers, starting with 24 Hours of Daytona.
Developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the Ford Mustang GT3 will be powered by a 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 engine. We expect the technical base to be largely similar to the Mustang Dark Horse R, also revealed in Detroit.
