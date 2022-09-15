Two Ford Mustangs Go Drag Racing, Forget to Disable Friendly Fire, Crash Ensues

Like us, you’ve probably seen all sorts of crazy accidents involving the Ford Mustang. From the occasional curb biting, and climbing over the median, to spectacular drifting fails, and even leaving bystanders without their pants, name it, and it happened.
But have you ever seen a Ford Mustang hitting another Ford Mustang during a drag race? You are about to, as that’s what the video embedded at the bottom of the page, which was uploaded by lsx.videos on social media a few hours ago, is all about.
Shot at a drag strip, presumably in the U.S. of A., at an undisclosed time, the 7-second long footage shows the two pony cars taking off when the lights turned green. A few moments later, the gray example kicks its tail out, pointing the nose to the left side of the drag strip. The driver hit the brakes as hard as they could, making their ride do a 90-degree turn.
Inevitably, the white Mustang, which was still coming in fast, couldn’t avoid the impact, and ended up T-boning its sibling. Subsequently, both of them flew into the side wall, before coming to a full stop. This is where the clip ends, so we don’t know if any of the two drivers was injured as a result of this unfortunate incident. Still, considering that they weren’t traveling that fast when the crash occurred, we think that both of them walked away on their own.
On a different note, if you somehow missed it, Ford has a brand-new Mustang out. Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show last night, it sports evolutionary styling on the outside, a high-tech cabin, and more advanced driving assistance systems. More importantly, however, it still comes with the 5.0-liter V8, and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, as well as a six-speed manual, and a ten-speed automatic gearbox. Sales of the new muscle car will start next summer in our market.
