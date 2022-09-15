Two Ford Mustangs Go Drag Racing, Forget to Disable Friendly Fire, Crash Ensues

More on this:

1 Ford Mustang Lures Show Attendee, Hits Him, Pulls His Pants Down – All in One Video

2 Ford Mustang Filmed Doing What It Does Best, Powersliding and Brutally Stopping for a Rest

3 Video: Ford Mustang Identifies as an Off-Roader, Immediately Takes Action

4 Ford Mustang GT350R Powerslides up the Curb, Hits Pole in Cringey Crash

5 Drifting Error 404: Ford Mustang Gets Stranded on the Median