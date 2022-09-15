All-New 2024 Ford Mustang vs Current 2023 Mustang: Here’s How They Stack Up

Every time I look at it, I feel something different. At first, it seemed underwhelming, but the more I stared at images like an absolute mad man, the more I liked what I saw. Unfortunately, that’s as high as I can go with regards to this design. I might like it on certain days, from certain angles, in certain specs, but I don’t love it.
Let's dive straight into the design, which was clearly done with the intention of not upsetting any current and future Mustang buyers. It was a safe direction to take, and we probably shouldn’t be too upset about it.
The front end has been restyled to where it’s now a little more horizontal, featuring a larger grille (with 1960s influences), tri-bar LED headlights with an overall thinner shape, a shortened rear overhang, wider rear haunches, sharp new tri-bar lighting at the rear, a redesigned diffuser and an optimized roofline – so that you can get in and out of the car without having to remove your helmet during track days.
That’s about it, really, but it all comes together nicely enough. It’s a more modern appearance, and it almost reminds me of something that would fit in very well in Robocop’s dystopian future, where cars and buildings had those sharp, cold designs.
What’s interesting is that you can now tell EcoBoost and GT specs apart super easily, thanks to their unique styling cues. I guess that’s a positive but forgive me for not being completely blown away by this idea.
What does impress me however is the interior of the 2024 Mustang, where the jet-inspired cockpit features a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, which can be optionally configured to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch SYNC4 infotainment screen, both embedded into a single-piece glass that’s angled toward the driver.
Other highlights include the new flat-bottom steering wheel, new materials, a wireless mobile phone charging pad, new overhead USB ports, an available B&O sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa connectivity and a segment-first electronic drift brake, which can unlock the vehicle’s RWD drifting prowess.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering Assist, Evasive Steer Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and something called Active Pothole Mitigation – that should come in handy.
If you only care about performance, you’re still better off with a current-gen Shelby GT500 for the foreseeable future. However, if you don’t mind the wait (summer 2023), the 2024 Mustang GT should make for a superior purchase compared to its predecessor, given not just all the previously stated tech advancements, but also its fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, as it has more horsepower than before.
So, what do you think? Is the all-new Mustang everything you hoped for, or would you rather keep driving the current iteration?
Let's dive straight into the design, which was clearly done with the intention of not upsetting any current and future Mustang buyers. It was a safe direction to take, and we probably shouldn’t be too upset about it.
The front end has been restyled to where it’s now a little more horizontal, featuring a larger grille (with 1960s influences), tri-bar LED headlights with an overall thinner shape, a shortened rear overhang, wider rear haunches, sharp new tri-bar lighting at the rear, a redesigned diffuser and an optimized roofline – so that you can get in and out of the car without having to remove your helmet during track days.
That’s about it, really, but it all comes together nicely enough. It’s a more modern appearance, and it almost reminds me of something that would fit in very well in Robocop’s dystopian future, where cars and buildings had those sharp, cold designs.
What’s interesting is that you can now tell EcoBoost and GT specs apart super easily, thanks to their unique styling cues. I guess that’s a positive but forgive me for not being completely blown away by this idea.
What does impress me however is the interior of the 2024 Mustang, where the jet-inspired cockpit features a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, which can be optionally configured to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch SYNC4 infotainment screen, both embedded into a single-piece glass that’s angled toward the driver.
Other highlights include the new flat-bottom steering wheel, new materials, a wireless mobile phone charging pad, new overhead USB ports, an available B&O sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa connectivity and a segment-first electronic drift brake, which can unlock the vehicle’s RWD drifting prowess.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering Assist, Evasive Steer Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and something called Active Pothole Mitigation – that should come in handy.
If you only care about performance, you’re still better off with a current-gen Shelby GT500 for the foreseeable future. However, if you don’t mind the wait (summer 2023), the 2024 Mustang GT should make for a superior purchase compared to its predecessor, given not just all the previously stated tech advancements, but also its fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, as it has more horsepower than before.
So, what do you think? Is the all-new Mustang everything you hoped for, or would you rather keep driving the current iteration?