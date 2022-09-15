Ford Drops the Mic on Electricity With Brand-New ICE-Powered Mustang Shown at Detroit

The Ford Mustang has officially entered the seventh generation just a few hours ago. The all-new muscle car from the Dearborn automaker has celebrated its world premiere at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show, and we’re certain you’ve seen the official press pictures. But have you seen it in live images?
Unless you have a journo friend who is attending the event in Motor City, or if you cheated on us with other outlets, then chances are the answer to that question is no. Thus, you came to the right place, as several units of the 2024 Ford Mustang have been immortalized at the Detroit Motor Show, and you can check them out in the gallery above.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, or an intricate facelift if you will, when it comes to the exterior design anyway, it is still instantly recognizable as a Mustang. It has a long hood, slim headlights, wide grille, and vented hood (on upper specs) at the front, and curvaceous wide hips, and similar taillights at the back. At first glance, the profile doesn’t appear to have changed that much, but rest assured, everything is new.
The same goes for the cockpit, which is not that retro-ish anymore. It combines the central screen that measures 13.2 inches in diagonal, with the 12.4-inch digital gauges. Action cameras can be easily installed thanks to the overhead USB ports, and drivers will be assisted by a generous host of safety gear on their daily commutes. Flat-bottom steering wheel, leather upholstery, and wireless charging pad are included, though the latter two will be reserved for the upper grades.
Powering the better-equipped models will be the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, whose output and torque are yet unknown. The same goes for the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder unit, which will be found under the hoods of the lesser variants. Transmission options include the six-speed manual and ten-speed automatic. For now, there are no all-wheel drive alternatives, nor electrified powertrains, but who knows, maybe this will change in the future.
