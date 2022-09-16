Harley-Davidson Wa-Wolf Is a Custom So Sharp and Pointy It Looks Dangerous to the Touch

We’re used to seeing Harley-Davidson-based custom motorcycle builds that look aggressive, mean, and at time even dangerous, but all those attributes generally refer to the bike’s stance while on the road. In the case of the Harley-Davidson Wa-Wolf, the term dangerous could have another meaning, though, something a bit more physical.
Wa-Wolf is the name a custom motorcycle garage from Japan called Bad Land chose for a modified 2020 FXDR. It’s one of the shop’s most recent builds, and it was put together in such a way that it looks like a collection of pointy, sharp, and dangerous-to-the-touch metal bits and components, all bundled together into what looks like an unfinished, raw two-wheeled machine.
The bike has a ton of Bad Land-made components on it, starting with the Zappa wheels, measuring 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear. The fenders that shield them are also of Bad Land make, and they are unique to this build.
The same shop is responsible for the fuel tank and handlebar, but also, most importantly, for the exhaust that seems to be the only change made to the engine the bike still retains as fitted from the factory. Others, like Ken’s Factory, Brembo, and Kellerman contributed things like the pointy mirrors and grip, braking hardware, and LED turn signals.
After the build was complete, Bad Land opted for the usual color it uses on its builds, namely black, which is generously sprayed on the entire thing, save for some minor places that were left to chrome.
The Harley-Davidson Wa-Wolf is bike number 154 in Bad Land’s portfolio (out of a total of 155 at the time of writing), and was just made public by the Japanese. What was not made public, as usual, is how much it cost to put this thing together.
