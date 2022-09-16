Electrified, 650-HP 2024 BMW M5 Gets Rid of Camouflage, Shows a Feisty CGI Sedan

Most automakers (though not all, such as Subaru or Honda) that did not partake in the NAIAS 2022 bonanza took a break from introducing or teasing their popular new model reveals.
That certainly includes BMW, which most recently only talked about recycled materials, motorsport, and its two-wheeled Motorrad division. However, that is valid in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, the news buzz continues with a recent (unofficial) peek behind the camouflaged test prototype curtain.
Remember how we talked earlier this month about our valiant spy photographer partners and their most recent BMW capture that showed the seventh, 2024 BMW M5 iteration undergoing its traditional testing procedures while also sporting both the production body and its electrified drivetrain stickers? Well, that quickly led to a virtual interpretation of the upcoming, regular 5 Series with an evolutionary M line design.
Now, come to think about it, the CGI peeling of the 2024 BMW M5 camouflage was only logical. Thus, cue to the good folks over at Kolesa, who have decided to double jump the digital gun ahead of BMW's unveiling of the new 5 Series generation all the way directly to the M5 goodies. And they certainly have lots of stuff to say about the subtle yet obvious changes they informally envisioned.
Everything has been touched by the CGI brush stroke of Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who is also their resident pixel master whenever the need arises. As for the 2024 BMW M5, rumored with a 650-hp electrified powertrain, one can breathe a sigh of relief that M3/M4’s humongous double-coffin grille is nowhere to be found.
Frankly, if this informal styling indeed pans out, it will be just another in a long string of evidence that BMW can innovate without trying to make its diehard fans run amuck crying their outrage… Let us hope for better, and more designs like this!
