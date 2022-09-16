Digital 2024 Ferrari Purosangue Limousine Feels Like a Missed Opportunity, Almost

In between the big NAIAS 2022 novelties – including the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang – the EV revolution, and the introduction of Ferrari’s first ultra-luxury super-SUV, the Purosangue, everyone has a lot to ruminate.
And that is definitely valid across the vast and imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, as well. Naturally, that also means they can take their pick. Alas, some went all-out on the CGI war front and wanted a piece of each hero's action. But there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, let us present a good case in point, courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, who is continuing the Stellantis travels with a quick stop at the Ferrari house in between a digital Fiat 600 (aka Seicento) that stole the Jeep Avenger EV style and mixed it with some Opel Mokka-e plus Peugeot e-2008 flavors as well as a Ford Mustang sedan.
Wait, someone said four-door 'Stang? Well, in the odd case of a Blue Oval ideation sketch, it was precisely Ford that planted the CGI seed for a potential Fusion revival by way of Dark Horse. But as far as the Ferrari Purosangue is concerned, this seems like the digital afterthought of the pixel master – as his fans know him to sometimes make pretty odd choices for the base vehicle layers.
The same happened here, unfortunately. When starting at the front, everything seems in order, as the Ferrari designers did an excellent job with a quirky front end, as it turns out. Plus, it looks great when transfixed on a traditional four-door passenger car format. The main issue lies with the rear-end styling treatment, which just does not work well with the imagined design. To me, frankly, it feels like a botched modernization of the already-not-so-great-looking third generation of the Lexus GS series…
