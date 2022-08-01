High-Demand Vehicles, New Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package Shake Open Ford's Order Books

Ford will begin taking retail orders tomorrow (August 2nd) for its Bronco Sport, Edge, Explorer, and Ranger models while orders for the Maverick and Maverick Tremor will be available for order in September. Retail orders for Ford's hot-selling F-150 and Transit began a few weeks ago.
Most of these models have been available on dealer lots, however, opening the order book will allow customers to customize their vehicle in terms of wheels, colors, and features.
The success of the 2022 Maverick led Ford to expand its compact truck lineup with the 2023 Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The new Tremor Package is available on XLT and Lariat trucks and includes a 1-inch (2.54 cm) lift for increased ground clearance, an advanced all-wheel-drive system with a four-wheel-drive lock, and a uniquely designed front and rear suspension.
Power is provided by Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with a heavy-duty transmission cooler and upgraded half-shafts builds on the FX4 off-road package an all-wheel-drive system new to Maverick enabling greater off-road performance. The five select drive modes help the driver tailor the on-road and off-road capability of Maverick Tremor to various driving surface conditions and towing requirements.
The Maverick Tremor exclusive Trail Control acts like cruise control for off-road driving, allowing the driver to set the speed. The system manages the speed allowing the driver to concentrate on steering in difficult terrain. The 1-inch (2.54 cm) extra ground clearance and unique front and rear springs and shocks aid in improved off-road capability and add to a more aggressive posture for the Tremor.
Maverick Tremor continues the Built Ford Tough image by offering a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kg) and a payload rating of 1,200 pounds (544 kg).
The Tremor has several distinctive exterior design features making it stand out from other Ford trucks, including blacked-out Ford logos, headlamps and taillamps, signature Tremor Orange tow hooks, an updated fender vent, and a new grille. A Tremor Appearance Package offers an even bolder look with Carbonized Gray-painted roof and mirror caps, as well as black side graphics on the hood and lower body.
The interior is distinctly Tremor with black onyx seats detailed with orange accent stitching and the Tremor logo on the headrest. Other components of the interior match the Tremor color scheme as well.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package has a price of $2,995, while the Tremor Appearance Package costs $1,495. Both will be available for order from September, while production of the Ford Maverick begins this fall.
The success of the 2022 Maverick led Ford to expand its compact truck lineup with the 2023 Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The new Tremor Package is available on XLT and Lariat trucks and includes a 1-inch (2.54 cm) lift for increased ground clearance, an advanced all-wheel-drive system with a four-wheel-drive lock, and a uniquely designed front and rear suspension.
Power is provided by Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with a heavy-duty transmission cooler and upgraded half-shafts builds on the FX4 off-road package an all-wheel-drive system new to Maverick enabling greater off-road performance. The five select drive modes help the driver tailor the on-road and off-road capability of Maverick Tremor to various driving surface conditions and towing requirements.
The Maverick Tremor exclusive Trail Control acts like cruise control for off-road driving, allowing the driver to set the speed. The system manages the speed allowing the driver to concentrate on steering in difficult terrain. The 1-inch (2.54 cm) extra ground clearance and unique front and rear springs and shocks aid in improved off-road capability and add to a more aggressive posture for the Tremor.
Maverick Tremor continues the Built Ford Tough image by offering a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kg) and a payload rating of 1,200 pounds (544 kg).
The Tremor has several distinctive exterior design features making it stand out from other Ford trucks, including blacked-out Ford logos, headlamps and taillamps, signature Tremor Orange tow hooks, an updated fender vent, and a new grille. A Tremor Appearance Package offers an even bolder look with Carbonized Gray-painted roof and mirror caps, as well as black side graphics on the hood and lower body.
The interior is distinctly Tremor with black onyx seats detailed with orange accent stitching and the Tremor logo on the headrest. Other components of the interior match the Tremor color scheme as well.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package has a price of $2,995, while the Tremor Appearance Package costs $1,495. Both will be available for order from September, while production of the Ford Maverick begins this fall.