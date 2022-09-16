2024 Ford Mustang Redesign Doesn't Touch Front Goodies, Subtly Reinvents the Rear

So, the S650 seventh generation of the original pony car is (finally) here. And the Ford Mustang – for many – is almost perfect. Well, they cannot satisfy everyone, right?
With the arrival of the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang, it was only normal for the automotive virtual artists of the world to open the floodgates of their CGI imagination. Mere hours since the introduction, and we cannot have big demands in terms of exotic transformations – a station wagon here, a redesign there, for now.
The latter part is taken care of by Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is always keen to give us his “honest opinion” about the styling of the latest introductions. So, after discussing new and cool stuff like the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, Dodge Hornet, or the 2023 Toyota Crown, among others – now it is time to take care of the pony end of the business.
Naturally, the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video kicks off – as per tradition – with a lot of impressions, a comparison of the different style levels of the new S650, and even some quick ideation sketch love (he seemed to overlook the little four-door Mustang sedan easter egg, though). Then, starting from the 7:04 mark, the pixel master kicks off the redesign process.
There is just one rear three-quarters POV to showcase because this is the area that he is least fond of – and proceeds to change the styling according to his vision, complete with a more muscular overall feel to better suit the new front end. While the changes are subtle, they do run ‘deep,’ as the CGI expert reworked almost everything, including the diffuser (pushed out), taillights (stretched), deck lid (now horizontal), wheels (bigger), or the side profile (re-added the iconic hockey stick line).
