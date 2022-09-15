2023 Ford Maverick Orders Are Go, Small Pickup Truck Priced From $22,195

The order bank for the 2023 Ford Maverick has just opened. As expected, orders that were not fulfilled for the 2022 model year will be carried over as long as your dealership completes the conversion process. Of course, the Dearborn-based automaker warns about supply chain constraints.
According to the Ford Motor Company, constraints affect pickup trucks optioned with the Co-Pilot360 Package, XLT Luxury Package, Lariat Luxury Package, the all-new Tremor Off-Road Package, Tremor Off-Road Package Plus Appearance Package, as well as the Black Appearance Package. The list continues with the hard trifold tonneau cover, spray-in bedliner, cargo management system, as well as the molded splash guards.
That said, feature offering updates include standard cruise control on the XL trim level and voice-activated touchscreen satellite navigation included with SYNC 3. The latter is bundled in the Lariat Luxury Package. The Tremor Off-Road Package is available on the XLT and Lariat. The Tremor Appearance Package can’t be had without the Tremor Off-Road Package.
Ford has made a few changes to the contents of the XLT Luxury Package. For 2023, the drop-in bedliner and bed tie-down rails are free-standing options. Remote start is a free-standing option as well. Lariat Luxury Package content updates mirror those of the XLT Luxury Package. As if that wasn’t greedy enough from FoMoCo, prepare for yet another hit below the belt. The Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steer Assist, and rear parking sensors have been moved to the Co-Pilot360 Assist Package, because ka-ching!
Speaking of money, the XL FWD now carries a retail price of $22,195 excluding the $1,495 destination charge. By comparison, the 2022 Ford Maverick used to cost $19,995, then Ford hiked up the MSRP to $20,995.
The XLT is $24,455, those in the market for the Lariat have to shell out $27,955, and the long-awaited Tremor Off-Road Package retails at $2,995. Together with the Tremor Appearance Package, that would be $4,490. On that note, look forward to the build & price going live in early October.
That said, feature offering updates include standard cruise control on the XL trim level and voice-activated touchscreen satellite navigation included with SYNC 3. The latter is bundled in the Lariat Luxury Package. The Tremor Off-Road Package is available on the XLT and Lariat. The Tremor Appearance Package can’t be had without the Tremor Off-Road Package.
Ford has made a few changes to the contents of the XLT Luxury Package. For 2023, the drop-in bedliner and bed tie-down rails are free-standing options. Remote start is a free-standing option as well. Lariat Luxury Package content updates mirror those of the XLT Luxury Package. As if that wasn’t greedy enough from FoMoCo, prepare for yet another hit below the belt. The Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steer Assist, and rear parking sensors have been moved to the Co-Pilot360 Assist Package, because ka-ching!
Speaking of money, the XL FWD now carries a retail price of $22,195 excluding the $1,495 destination charge. By comparison, the 2022 Ford Maverick used to cost $19,995, then Ford hiked up the MSRP to $20,995.
The XLT is $24,455, those in the market for the Lariat have to shell out $27,955, and the long-awaited Tremor Off-Road Package retails at $2,995. Together with the Tremor Appearance Package, that would be $4,490. On that note, look forward to the build & price going live in early October.