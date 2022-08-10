2023 Ford Maverick Production Starting November 14th

The 2023 Ford Maverick may be right around the corner, but it’s been delayed once again. Instead of August 2nd, the order banks will open September 15th. As a result, the start of production has been pushed back from October 24th to November 14th as per our friends at Ford Authority.
Why did the Dearborn-based automaker go ahead with this delay? “This pushback coincides with an extension of 2022 Ford Maverick production,” but nevertheless, a handful of customers will be pushed back to MY23.
The Blue Oval confirmed three supply constraints in April 2022, starting with the Co-Pilot360 package. The XLT Luxury and Lariat Luxury packages also face strong constraints, which is a little hard to digest given that Ford knew the Maverick would sell by the bucketload. On that unhopeful note, what’s in the offing for the unibody truck for the following model year?
First and foremost, prospective customers are offered an off-road package with a rather familiar name. The Maverick Tremor is rocking the advanced all-wheel-drive system of the Bronco Sport Badlands, a system that uses a twin-clutch rear drive unit. Unique badging, a slightly higher ground clearance, a few skid plates, orange details, and rugged tires are featured.
Tremor order banks will open September 2022 according to Ford’s website at press time, and the first units are due in dealership forecourts in the fall. A grand total of seven G.O.A.T. modes, tow hooks up front, and a 180-degree front camera system pretty much sum up the turbo-only package.
We also know the Maverick Tremor is capable of towing 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms). The payload is rated at 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms), which is good enough for a compact-sized truck with Ford Escape underpinnings.
The 2023 model is offered in a total of 11 exterior colors. The list begins with Atlas Blue Metallic, Avalanche Gray, and Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. The remainder consists of Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Oxford White.
