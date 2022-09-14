Nissan Recalls 2022 Rogue Over Fuel Tank Issue

On July 29th, the Japanese automaker was notified of an alleged fuel leak on a 2022 Nissan Rogue commercial fleet vehicle. The subsequent investigation determined that the fuel tank had been damaged by a third party during the upfitting process for the commercial fleet owner. As it happens, the third party drilled a hole in the rear seat crossmember area.
A document filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that a technician bears the blame for this condition. “The investigation determined that a technician completing the installation failed to use a drill stop on his tooling to prevent drilling through the other side of the crossmember, puncturing the fuel tank.” The upfitter inspected six fleet vehicles awaiting shipment. One of them exhibited the subject condition.
In light of these findings, Nissan launched a dealer quality hold on the very same day to quarantine all potentially affected vehicles. Not even a month later, the Japanese automaker decided to recall a grand total of 190 vehicles for extra peace of mind. The Rogues in question were upfitted for a fleet customer by a third party between March 31st and April 18th. Nissan doesn’t name the fleet customer and the third party in the NHTSA’s recall report.
17 percent of the recalled vehicles are believed to contain the subject condition. The company lists two part numbers in the attached report: 17202 6RR0A for the 2WD fuel tank shell and 17202 6RR1A for the all-wheel-drive variant. September 23rd is the planned owner notification date, and obviously enough, dealers have been instructed to inspect the fuel tank. If necessary, the fuel tank will be replaced free of charge for parts and labor.
The affected population comprises 2022 models. Back in November 2021 when it was priced, the 2022 Nissan Rogue used to retail at $26,700 for the S FWD. The most affordable AWD spec retailed at $28,200, and the best-equipped trim level – the Platinum AWD – carried an MSRP of $37,980.
