Mustang Mach-E vs Tesla Model Y vs Genesis GV60 Drag Races Conclude With Surprise Winner

AWD

EV

The featured clip stars the GV60 Performance, the most powerful specification available in the United States for the time being. Priced at $67,890 excluding destination charge and whatnots, this fellow packs 429 horsepower. Hitting the green button on the steering wheel activates a boost mode which lasts for 10 seconds. In this mode, Genesis promises 54 additional horsepower and 70 additional pound-foot of torque for a grand total of 483 ponies and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm). Not bad at all, right?Be that as it may, glancing over the specs of this all-electric utility vehicle reveals a curb weight of 4,862 pounds (2,205 kilograms) compared to 4,402 pounds (1,997 kilograms) for the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor. In this configuration, Tesla’s ever-popular Model Y belts out 384 horsepower and 376 pound-foot (510 Nm). Ideally, the GV60 Performance AWD should be pitted against the Performance rather than the Long Range Dual Motor.The final contender is the Mach-E GT, which is the Ford Motor Company’s most performance-orientedto date. Good for 480 horsepower and 634 pound-foot (860 Nm), the Mexican-built crossover also happens to be the heaviest of the bunch at 4,920 pounds (2,232 kilograms). The biggest issue of the Mach-E GT, however, is the 5-second full power limit . In other words, there are better choices out there for straight-line shenanigans.The GV60 doesn’t launch particularly well in the first dig race, but it catches up to the Mach-E by the end of the quarter mile, gapping the Mustang-styled crossover into oblivion. The second dig race is a repeat of the first one, with the Model Y crossing the line almost neck and neck with the Mach-E.As for the roll race from 60 kph (make that 37 mph), the Genesis asserts dominance from the moment Sam CarLegion depresses the accelerator.