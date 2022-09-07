Mustang Mach-E vs Tesla Model Y vs Genesis GV60 Drag Races Conclude With Surprise Winner

To the untrained eye, the Genesis GV60 may be just a luxed-up crossover twinned with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. On the flip side, the South Korean model is unexpectedly fast in a straight line, be it a dig or a roll.
The featured clip stars the GV60 Performance AWD, the most powerful specification available in the United States for the time being. Priced at $67,890 excluding destination charge and whatnots, this fellow packs 429 horsepower. Hitting the green button on the steering wheel activates a boost mode which lasts for 10 seconds. In this mode, Genesis promises 54 additional horsepower and 70 additional pound-foot of torque for a grand total of 483 ponies and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm). Not bad at all, right?
Be that as it may, glancing over the specs of this all-electric utility vehicle reveals a curb weight of 4,862 pounds (2,205 kilograms) compared to 4,402 pounds (1,997 kilograms) for the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor. In this configuration, Tesla’s ever-popular Model Y belts out 384 horsepower and 376 pound-foot (510 Nm). Ideally, the GV60 Performance AWD should be pitted against the Performance rather than the Long Range Dual Motor.
The final contender is the Mach-E GT, which is the Ford Motor Company’s most performance-oriented EV to date. Good for 480 horsepower and 634 pound-foot (860 Nm), the Mexican-built crossover also happens to be the heaviest of the bunch at 4,920 pounds (2,232 kilograms). The biggest issue of the Mach-E GT, however, is the 5-second full power limit. In other words, there are better choices out there for straight-line shenanigans.
The GV60 doesn’t launch particularly well in the first dig race, but it catches up to the Mach-E by the end of the quarter mile, gapping the Mustang-styled crossover into oblivion. The second dig race is a repeat of the first one, with the Model Y crossing the line almost neck and neck with the Mach-E.
As for the roll race from 60 kph (make that 37 mph), the Genesis asserts dominance from the moment Sam CarLegion depresses the accelerator.
