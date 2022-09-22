This Abandoned 1965 Mustang Looks More Compelling Than the Entire Junkyard

If you’re in the market searching for a new Mustang project, here’s an abandoned 1965 model that seems to hide quite a lot of surprises.
Parked in what looks to be some sort of junkyard, this 1965 Ford Mustang still appears to check many of the right boxes for a restoration candidate, especially as far as the interior is concerned.
For some reason, the cabin doesn’t look as bad as you’d normally expect on an abandoned pony, so depending on what you’ll find after an in-person inspection, this car could end up becoming quite an easy project (if you don’t mind the rust on the floors, of course).
Obviously, it’s not exactly in the best shape, and this isn’t surprising given it’s been parked in a junkyard, so be ready for some serious work in all regards.
We know what you’re thinking: if this Mustang still has a working engine, I’ll buy it.
Well, this Mustang comes with disappointing news on this front. There’s indeed an engine under the hood, but it’s no longer the original unit that came with the car. eBay seller tintonautowrecking says the Mustang now has a 302 (4.9-liter) engine in there, and its current condition is unknown.
The ’65 Mustang, however, wasn’t available with a 302. Ford only offered multiple variations of the 289 (4.7-liter) as far as V8s are concerned, with the 302 actually introduced for the model year 1968 on F-code and J-code Mustangs.
Other than that, this Mustang could definitely be worth a chance, especially if the engine inside still starts. Mustang restomods are pretty popular these days, and given the owner is willing to let the project go for $6,000, it could all end up becoming quite a smart investment.
Of course, any potential buyer should still check out everything in person, and if you want to do this, the car is located in Avenel, New Jersey.
For some reason, the cabin doesn’t look as bad as you’d normally expect on an abandoned pony, so depending on what you’ll find after an in-person inspection, this car could end up becoming quite an easy project (if you don’t mind the rust on the floors, of course).
Obviously, it’s not exactly in the best shape, and this isn’t surprising given it’s been parked in a junkyard, so be ready for some serious work in all regards.
We know what you’re thinking: if this Mustang still has a working engine, I’ll buy it.
Well, this Mustang comes with disappointing news on this front. There’s indeed an engine under the hood, but it’s no longer the original unit that came with the car. eBay seller tintonautowrecking says the Mustang now has a 302 (4.9-liter) engine in there, and its current condition is unknown.
The ’65 Mustang, however, wasn’t available with a 302. Ford only offered multiple variations of the 289 (4.7-liter) as far as V8s are concerned, with the 302 actually introduced for the model year 1968 on F-code and J-code Mustangs.
Other than that, this Mustang could definitely be worth a chance, especially if the engine inside still starts. Mustang restomods are pretty popular these days, and given the owner is willing to let the project go for $6,000, it could all end up becoming quite a smart investment.
Of course, any potential buyer should still check out everything in person, and if you want to do this, the car is located in Avenel, New Jersey.