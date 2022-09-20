2024 Ford Mustang Sedan Family Muscle Car Would Make the Charger Fans Proud

Now that Dodge is on the ‘Last Call’ with its ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models, everyone wonders if the Daytona SRT Concept two-door EV way is the new-old route forward. Even Ford Mustang fans, it seems…
Stellantis is unabated in its quest to become sustainable and North American pony, muscle car, and SUV fans are bearing the brunt of the transformation with all sorts of ends of eras. The Hemi V8 will be no more after the 2023 Chrysler 300C, the Dodge Charger and Challenger are getting seven ICE-powered ‘Last Call’ versions to sing their swan songs, and the Jeep brand is looking forward to a PHEV and full EV lifestyle, as well.
On the other hand, the big hero of the 2022 NAIAS event in Detroit was, undoubtedly, the arrival of the 2024 Ford Mustang with a potentially final new lease of ICE life for the EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8 GT models. Plus, the new Dark Horse performance family, but that is a different, track-oriented affair. We are here to discuss a family situation, actually, even if only virtually.
With the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept changing back the four-door muscle car to a heritage two-door fastback coupe body style, there might be room for a rivaling ICE-powered family muscle car going forward. And do not be surprised if Ford itself thought about the potential of a four-door S650 Mustang sedan because they embedded an easter egg among the ideation sketches from the get-go.
Now, the virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media has also decided to play with the CGI perspective of a limo for the recently introduced 2024 Mustang (S650), albeit with his digital twist. So, during the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) there is an eerie sense of a Mopar atmosphere.
Quite frankly, this Mustang transformation looks like a proper homage to the four-door Charger, if you ask us. But, of course, we are also interested in your opinion, so do share your thoughts on this CGI matter in the comments section.
