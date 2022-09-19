Truck Rollover in Oklahoma Reveals Unusual Cargo, Reporter Has a Hard Time Describing It

The semi-truck crashing on I-40 is probably one of the strangest accidents we’ve ever heard of. The rollover crash sent an unusual cargo across the Interstate, with reporters having difficulty describing what it was without actually spelling the names live on TV.
Trucks are the blood of the economy, carrying the needed goods across the vast network of roads and highways. The economy is equally vast and comprises goods of all kinds, from benign groceries to dangerous products like chemicals and fuels. But among those are also bizarre products that need to reach their customers on time, and if possible, without attracting unnecessary attention. The latter condition was certainly not met in the case of the Oklahoma crash.
The situation became literally quite slippery on Wednesday morning when a semi-tractor trailer collided with a box truck on I-40 near Mustang on the western fringes of the Oklahoma City metro. The rollover crash caused the semi cargo to spread across the Interstate, with tons of what appeared to be sex toys and lubricant covering the road surface. As you’d expect, new reporters were quick at the scene, and listening to their description of the cargo was hilarious.
The helicopter footage attached below shows chopper pilot Jim Gardner talking about the crash during the morning show. Asked about the cargo the truck was carrying, Gardner stuttered his way around the question while the cameraman zoomed in on the crash scene. The only thing intelligible was that “there’s a lot of stuff to clean up” and that the driver’s not injured, which is always a good thing to know.
Well, the good thing is that an image is worth a thousand words, and the dildo picture on the boxes in the video doesn’t need any description. This is, clearly, a weirder cargo than the tomatoes that turned into ketchup on I-80 near Vacaville in California at the end of August.
