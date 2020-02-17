This Truck Accidentally Found the Easiest Way to Become a Google Maps Celebrity

Google is putting a lot of effort into refreshing its Maps imagery as often as possible, so the number of Google Maps cars capturing street-level photography is growing regularly.
And because the Mountain View-based search giant sends so many cars on the streets all over the world, accidents that end up on Street View aren’t that uncommon.
What we have here is a truck rollover crash that happened on I-94 close to Ann Arbor, Michigan and which the Google Maps car captured while taking street-level photos of the area.
As you can see for yourselves by opening Google Maps Street View on these coordinates, the crash seems to have involved only the truck itself, and luckily, nobody was injured. Judging from the Street View images, however, it was a violent crash nonetheless.
The driver is nowhere to be seen, but given the windshield is no longer in place, there’s a chance they pushed it out on purpose to get out after the crash. The emergency teams can be seen on the highway as well, with all cars directed to the left lane until all the debris is removed.
According to Google Maps data, the accident took place in June 2019, although other imagery not far from the place of the crash is dated September 2014. The Google Maps car seems to have captured photos of the region several times in the last decade, but the interstate itself is part of the mid-2019 update.
A few months ago, Google revealed that its Google Maps Street View cars captured no more no less than 10 million miles (that’s over 16 million kilometers) of imagery from all over the world, and these figures continue to increase as the vehicles are going pretty much everywhere.
And of course, there are lots of interesting things you can discover on Street View, including the Google Maps car itself staring at the Apple Maps car in an unexpected encounter on the streets of New York.
