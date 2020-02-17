This Truck Accidentally Found the Easiest Way to Become a Google Maps Celebrity

More on this:

1 Brutal Crash Between Motorcycle and Pickup Truck Caught on Google Maps

2 Google Maps Car Meets Apple Maps Car, It’s Love at First Sight

3 Old Bug Makes Android Auto Think You’re Driving on Another Street

4 This Guy Says Google Maps Told Him to Cross a Frozen River, So He Did (And Fell)

5 This Is the New Google Maps Car Icon, and You Can Use It on Android and iPhone