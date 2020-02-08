This Is the New Google Maps Car Icon, and You Can Use It on Android and iPhone

Custom car icons in Google Maps have long been a highly requested feature, but for some reason, replacing the arrow with a vehicle in the app is only possible on iPhone and not on Android.But this week, the new Google Maps update brings a new anniversary Google car icon decorated with colorful balloons and which you can enable on both Android and iOS.Google says this is “available for a limited time when you navigate with Google Maps,” so presumably the search giant would remove it at some point in the near future.The good news is that you can activate this car icon on Android and iOS right now.To do this, launch Google Maps, search for directions from your current location to a specific destination, select the car option, and then you should see the new car icon in the lower part of the screen. Tapping this icon allows you to enable the anniversary car icon, but you can also ignore it and continue using the classic arrow (on Android) or the current settings on iPhone (either the arrow or a different car).The bad news is that the anniversary car icon can’t be used in Android Auto and CarPlay, so as long as you use the smartphone for navigation when getting behind the wheel you’re good to go.Google hasn’t yet announced whether it plans to bring more custom car icons to Google Maps, but it goes without saying users would really love such an update. For the time being, this option coming with limited options is only offered to those who use an iPhone for navigation.