Google Maps Car Meets Apple Maps Car, It’s Love at First Sight

More on this:

1 Say Goodbye to the Infamous “Android Auto Connection Is Poor” Bug

2 Weird Bug Makes Android Auto Hate Fully Charged Phones

3 This Guy Says Google Maps Told Him to Cross a Frozen River, So He Did (And Fell)

4 If Android Auto Freezes After 5 to 10 Minutes of Driving, These Fixes Might Help

5 This Is the New Google Maps Car Icon, and You Can Use It on Android and iPhone