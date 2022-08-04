Woman Learns the Hard Way That Golf Carts and Jack Daniel’s Aren’t Allowed on a Highway

Unfortunately for drivers out there, it’s not unusual to come across all kinds of uncanny vehicles on the highway, despite the obvious risks.
But when alcohol is involved, it could all seem like a brilliant idea (even though it obviously isn’t!), and this is precisely how a 58-year-old woman from Florida ended up being arrested on Interstate 95.
As you could easily guess, the woman was drunk, but the most worrying part is that she entered the highway behind the wheel of a… golf cart. As if this wasn’t already enough, she was also holding a bag with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, and according to police reports, the woman was passing out every now and then because of obvious reasons.
It’s not known how fast she was driving, but some golf carts could go as high as 25 mph (that’s about 40 km/h) – compare this to highway speeds and you should understand why this is a big no-no.
While you’d normally expect someone who does that to at least use the shoulder of the interstate, the woman was casually driving in the center lane of Florida’s busiest interstate. Until a semi-truck driver spotted the golf cart and decided to slowly push it to the shoulder and alert the police, that is.
The truck driver managed to bring the vehicle to a halt and then pulled the keys out of the golf cart, waiting for the police to show up while the woman just wanted to go. In other words, the woman believed she wasn’t doing anything breaking the law, and she just insisted to have her bag back – this is where the bottle of whiskey was stored, as discovered a few minutes later by the police.
The 58-year-old driver was eventually arrested, and she is now facing charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and also resisting an officer (without violence though).
