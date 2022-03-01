Former Kentucky Star Tyler Ulis Involved in "Head-On" Car Crash With Minor Injuries

Former basketball NBA G player Tyler Ulis was involved in a car crash over the weekend. He sustained minor injuries and was admitted to hospital.
The basketball star was involved in a serious accident on Friday night. His father, James Ulis, told Kentucky Sports that Tyler was driving south from Detroit to Toledo on Interstate 75, and the other driver, a woman, was going north on the south side of the interstate.
The father added: “She smacked Tyler head-on.”
He added that he guessed both vehicles were driving at around 60-70 mph (97-113 kph) at the time of the crash. “It was a tough one, but thank God he is alive,” James Ulis said.
Tyler reportedly suffered a broken ankle, a “bad cut” on his left leg, and a scratch on his face, but he’s supposed to make a full recovery. On Wednesday he’s scheduled for surgery for his ankle, but the father added, “these injuries are less than what he went through for basketball.”
His former coach from Kentucky, John Calipari, also took it to social media and gave an update on the star following the news.
“One of my favorite competitive players, whose will to win inspired me, had a car accident in Michigan,” Calipari started on his Twitter account. “We’ve been in touch, but let’s send some prayers, #BBN. He’s had some setbacks and fate intervened a few different times. I’m here for you @tulis3 until the wheels fall off!!”
The basketball star has been very active on social media since his crash, posting pictures and talking to his friends. There is no information on the damage to his car or the other driver involved.
Ulis, who previously played for Kentucky Wildcats, was also dubbed the “best point guard” coach John Calipari has ever had in his team.
The 26-year-old was also with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, and Stockton Kings. In October 2021 he had joined the Santa Cruiz Warriors, but was waived by the team on November 4, before playing a single game.
One of my most competitive players, whose will to win inspired me, had a car accident in Michigan. We’ve been in touch, but let’s send some prayers, #BBN. He’s had some setbacks and fate has intervened a few different times.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 28, 2022
I’m here for you @tulis3 until the wheels fall off!!