Jack Daniel’s Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Revealed Ahead of Sturgis

The Sturgis motorcycle rally is upon us, and there seems to be no stopping the fun coming our way for the next ten days or so. It remains to be seen if the estimated 250,000 visitors to the South Dakota city will have reasons to celebrate after that as well, but at least for the immediate future, all things moto take place in Sturgis.
And that includes motorcycle launches. Just as promised since March, Indian Motorcycle pulled the wraps off the latest incarnation of its joint efforts with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks Kustom Cycles. Enter the Jack Daniel’s Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse limited edition.
A mouthful of a two-wheeler, blending the bike maker’s connection with the event (after all, Indian-riding Jackpine Gypsies are responsible for creating the event all the way back in 1938) with the riders’ passion for a good-old Jack, and custom parts made in South Dakota.
Just like all the other bikes made over the past few years by the three companies, this one too will be a limited edition. This time, only 107 of them will be made and shipped globally.
Styled in such a way as to honor Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack, the Roadmaster comes in a custom Whiskey Pearl paint scheme with oakwood accents (a tribute to the oak barrels used by Jack), Gentleman Jack engraved floorboards, custom Jack Daniel’s branding on the seat, tank and lowers, and a numbered Montana Silversmith badge.
The bike was chosen by Indian to debut its new Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight and Pathfinder S LED driving lights. Also, the ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat is making its entrance on the limited edition, as is the first integration of Apple CarPlay for the Ride Command infotainment system.
Powering the Dark Horse is the Thunderstroke 116, air-cooled V-twin engine that delivers 126 ft-lbs of torque.
The motorcycle is not exactly cheap, At $38,999, is 10k more expensive than the usual Dark Horse, but for true fans of Indian, or Jack for that matter, this should not be an issue.
Indian says deliveries start in September 2020.
