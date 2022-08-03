Cows Enter Highway to Make a Point for Zero-Emission Traveling, Refuse to Moove Over

What’s the worst thing that can happen on a highway besides wrong-way drivers, tire punctures, running out of gas, being involved in an accident, slow-moving traffic, road rage, speeding drivers, and roadwork?
Wildlife, of course, as animals somehow still make their way to the highway, obviously causing a huge risk of accidents, especially during hours with heavy traffic.
Unlucky Britons who were driving on the M1 on Thursday between J34 and J35 know precisely how much disruption an animal on the highway can cause, as a herd of cows showed up all of a sudden at the worst possible time.
The National Highways officers confirmed at 7 AM that several cows entered the highway, enforcing speed limitations and lane closures to warn approaching traffic.
Needless to say, getting the cows out of the road isn’t as easy as it sounds, as the animals were just traveling unbothered by the heavy traffic at a painfully slow speed propelled by their 0-horsepower 4-trotter engine.
The cows eventually took a different route, going on the J35 northbound exit slip road, with the police then intercepting the herd between J34 and J25. Not before the cows created 2-mile-long bumper-to-bumper traffic, that is, so until the police managed to get the animals out of the road, carefully getting past the zero-emission road companion was the only option.
For our eagled-eyed readers who noticed the zero emissions reference in the title, here’s some trivia. Cattle aren’t necessarily the best example of green living, as studies have shown that these animals produce multiple types of greenhouse emissions, including nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and even methane.
Research conducted by the University of California, Davis demonstrated that a single cow produces 220 pounds (99.7 kg) of methane every single year, and overall, cattle are responsible for 4 percent of the greenhouse gases in the United States.
Unlucky Britons who were driving on the M1 on Thursday between J34 and J35 know precisely how much disruption an animal on the highway can cause, as a herd of cows showed up all of a sudden at the worst possible time.
The National Highways officers confirmed at 7 AM that several cows entered the highway, enforcing speed limitations and lane closures to warn approaching traffic.
Needless to say, getting the cows out of the road isn’t as easy as it sounds, as the animals were just traveling unbothered by the heavy traffic at a painfully slow speed propelled by their 0-horsepower 4-trotter engine.
The cows eventually took a different route, going on the J35 northbound exit slip road, with the police then intercepting the herd between J34 and J25. Not before the cows created 2-mile-long bumper-to-bumper traffic, that is, so until the police managed to get the animals out of the road, carefully getting past the zero-emission road companion was the only option.
For our eagled-eyed readers who noticed the zero emissions reference in the title, here’s some trivia. Cattle aren’t necessarily the best example of green living, as studies have shown that these animals produce multiple types of greenhouse emissions, including nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and even methane.
Research conducted by the University of California, Davis demonstrated that a single cow produces 220 pounds (99.7 kg) of methane every single year, and overall, cattle are responsible for 4 percent of the greenhouse gases in the United States.