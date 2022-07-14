The World’s First Fully-Electric Fast Ferry Is Ready to Kick Off Operations

Medstraum, the world’s first fully electric high-speed ferry, is gearing up for operations in Norway. In late summer, the vessel is expected to start carrying passengers between Stavanger and Homersåk for the public transport company Kolumbus.
The partners in the TrAM (Transport – Advanced and Modular) project have moved quite fast with the development of the ferry. Just a little over a year ago, construction was started on the vessel at the Fjellstrand shipyard.
The shipyard used innovative modular manufacturing techniques to build the ferry. This modular method of thinking implies that ships can be manufactured by assembling completed modules, which in turn can be created in various locations.
This will not only save time during the construction phases, but it will also be cost-effective. Additionally, it will allow shipyards to bring a vessel to market more rapidly – just like TrAM’s new vessel.
Compared to traditional ferries that run on fossil fuel, Medstraum (which roughly translates as “with electricity”) will greatly improve the carbon footprint of Kolumbus. Currently, the public transport company has ten fast ferries, a few conventional ferries, and 450 buses in operation.
“Medstraum will cut our emissions by 1500 tonnes a year, despite operating on our least energy-demanding route. That’s the equivalent of 60 buses,” said Project Manager at Kolumbus, Mikal Dahle.
The fully-electric ferry was recently welcomed at its new home port located in the city of Stavanger. Medstraum is expected to carry up to 150 passengers between Stavanger, Byøyene, and Hommersåk for Kolumbus from late summer.
The vessel measures 30 meters (98.4 ft) in length, and it’s nine-meter-wide (29.5-ft-wide). The ferry will be equipped with two 550 kW electric motors and a 1524 kWh battery. Classed as a high-speed watercraft, it will be able to reach impressive speeds of 27 knots (31 mph/ 50 kph). Medstraum will cruise during operation at 23 knots (26.4 mph/ 42.5 kph).
