Plane Makes Emergency Landing on a North Carolina Highway, and the Pilot Deserves Applause

The moment a plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway was captured by the pilot's GoPro camera. The incident took place on U.S. Route 19 in Swain County on July 3. Two people were on board the plane at the time.
A camera attached to a small plane shows the dramatic moment the pilot makes an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway the weekend before Independence Day. The pilot narrowly avoided power lines and cars traveling on the highway and was not injured, authorities said.
The pilot of the plane, Vincent Fraser, said he had to land on the highway because the only engine of the small plane had failed.
”There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen,” wrote Sheriff Curtis Cochran on his Facebook page.
In the end, no cars were hit and drivers remained calm and behaved normally, stopping, changing lanes, or continuing on their way. The video was also posted on the same social network, and many users had positive comments about the pilot's skills, but also praised the reactions of drivers who adapted to the situation calmly and quickly.
We have to admit that what the pilot has done is admirable. He managed to get the plane safely back on the ground in a situation that could very easily have become dramatic. He was also quite lucky because at that time that stretch of highway was not heavily trafficked. On the other hand, the situation could have become very dangerous when the plane went the wrong way. However, the attention of the oncoming drivers helped avoid an accident.
These situations are not unique. Problems usually occur in the air and the pilot was trying to reach a nearby airport. But if the plane can't get that far, a forced landing is needed.
