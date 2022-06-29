Two Drivers Caugh Speeding Just As They Were Passing the Police, the Fine Came Quickly Too

Two drivers in the Czech Republic mistook the highway for a racetrack but their bad luck was that the police were in the area at the time. They caught them on the radar as they were driving over 200 kph (124 mph).
The maximum speed limit on Czech motorways is set by law at 130 kph (80 mph). However, not all drivers agree with this. Witness the two drivers who were a little harder on the accelerator than they should have been. The two were speeding, driving right past the police car, and the penalty came pretty quickly too.
The two officers were patrolling a highway like any other ordinary day. The first speeding driver was a 22-year-old BMW 3 Series driver, who took his car up to a measured speed of 209 kph (129 mph). A few hours later and on the same motorway, the officers were overtaken by another speeding driver, this time in a white Skoda Superb. Police recorded his speed as 203 kph (126 mph).
They both made the same mistake by exceeding the speed limit, and both will be punished for it, but perhaps in slightly different ways.
The one in the Skoda Superb is a foreigner, but in the case of the Czech driver, the punishment is clear. Under current law, he will be fined up to CZK 10,000 (almost $425), a driving ban of up to one year, and five penalty points. However, things go a little bit different for a speeding foreign driver. He or she would also have to submit to administrative proceedings for a similar penalty.
The two drivers probably thought they were on the famous German highway with no speed limit. The Autobahn is the federal controlled-access highway system in Germany, where on speed-unrestricted stretches, only an advisory speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour applies. While driving faster is not illegal as such in the absence of a speed limit, it can still cause an increased liability in the case of a collision.
