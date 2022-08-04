Aston Martin DBX707 Races Bentley Flying Spur, British Luxury With German Engineering Wins

Here’s something that you don’t see every day: a straight-line performance comparison between the Aston Martin DBX707, and Bentley Flying Spur, two totally different yet exciting machines.
Both of them are British cars with German engineering, because in case you forgot, the super SUV from Aston packs a Mercedes-AMG motor under that pretty hood, and the luxury sedan is made by a brand owned by the Volkswagen Group.
But what does the power look like, and which one holds the upper hand? That would be the Aston Martin DBX707, whose twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is good for 707 metric horsepower – hence the name, or 697 bhp/520 kW. The torque is rated at 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).
It may not be as powerful as the lump powering its ad-hoc rival, but the Bentley Flying Spur’s engine is bigger. You are looking at a W12 unit, with 6.0 liters in displacement, which pushes out 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and identical thrust. The weight balance tilts in favor of the DBX707, which is lighter. The Aston uses a nine-speed automatic transmission, and the Bentley has an eight-speed ‘box. Both of them are all-wheel drive and feature launch control for much faster takeoffs. And if you must know, it is the Flying Spur that is the more expensive of the two.
Now that we went through the basics, it is time to see which one is faster in a straight-line sprint – or more, because CarWow subjected them to a few battles, both from a standing and a rolling start. One thing is certain, and that is that we won’t spoil the outcome, but we will tell you that they are definitely not miles apart; and you already knew that, didn’t you? Everything concluded with a brake test, and you can watch the video below.
