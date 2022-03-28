The Queen Mobile: The Electric Golf Car Queen Elizabeth Uses to Get Around Windsor Castle

Why would anyone be surprised if Queen Elizabeth kept up with the times? The Royal Family has been very open to the switch from ICE-powered models to electric cars. And now the British monarch has just received the Queen Mobile, a luxury electric golf buggy that she’ll use to get around Windsor Castle.
In recent months, Queen Elizabeth’s top choice when it came to driving was a Jaguar X-Type Estate, which she was seen driving, back in November. Just last week, the Head of State was photographed sitting in the front seat of the same vehicle while on a ride around her state in Frogmore Gardens.
But now, it looks like she’s going for something that’s more environmentally friendly: an electric golf buggy.
The Queen reportedly received “The Queen Mobile,” which is a non-street legal golf buggy, customized to fit her every need. The golf car comes from Garia, a Dutch company founded in 2005, which advertises and builds “luxury golf and leisure cars,” based on their Courtesy four-seater model.
The buggy is equipped with a fridge, a 10.1-in entertainment screen, and a Bluetooth speaker system. There are also brown leather bench seats on board, as well as cup holders.
Meant to drive the Queen around Windsor castle, the buggy, described as “putting many passenger cars to shame,” has a top speed of 43 mph (62 mph) and offers a drive mode selection. It is powered by a lithium battery that gives it a range of 50 miles (80 km). The buggy has been a result of the brand's collaboration with premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz.
The electric golf cart is fitted with 14-in alloy wheels and features a black onyx paint job with protection film. Weather enclosure doors and windows protect the precious royal occupant from hostile weather. All of this came with a price of $81,000 (£62,000).
The British Monarch received it two weeks ago, and her employees have already taken her out for a drive around Windsor Castle.
A source told The Sun that “She’s battled stiffness in her legs recently so the cart is perfect.”
Her Majesty, 95, has reportedly been struggling with her health and has been seen using a walking stick.
Of course, one of the first things she did was to take her Corgi dogs for a spin around the property after getting her custom golf buggy.
It shouldn’t be surprising to see the Royal Family turn to electric vehicles. Prince Charles bought Jaguar’s first electric car, the I-Pace, back in 2018. With a starting price of $69,500, it delivers 394 horsepower and a range of 240 mi (386 km).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also drove an electric-powered vintage Jaguar on their wedding day, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also own an electric Audi RS e-tron GT.
While for official business, Queen Elizabeth will still be using her custom Bentley State limousines, she can now enjoy her drives in a zero-emissions vehicle.
